Obituary: Christine Cotta (1946-2025)

Christine Cotta, 78, of Portsmouth RI, passed away on February 20, 2025 surrounded by her loving husband of 58 years, Richard Cotta, and her two children, Melissa Cotta & Sean Cotta. She is also survived by her brother George Glover, sister Carolyn Hilton, and many nieces, nephews, & cousins. She was the daughter of the late George and Frances Glover.

Christine moved to Portsmouth, RI with her parents & siblings when she was 13 years old. This is where & when she met her lifelong partner, Richard. Their love story is a testament to the enduring bond they created together through laughter, shared dreams, and unwavering support spanning more than six decades.

Christine was a graduate of Middletown High, Class of 1965, and secretarial school. For many years her compassionate spirit touched many lives as a caregiver to seniors and helper to many on Aquidneck Island. She was a skilled cook and enjoyed making food for her family & clients. She ran a home daycare and worked at the Field Nursery School in Portsmouth, RI. She loved shopping and was always dressed nicely. She liked to do crafts, read, garden, grow flowers & feed wild birds in her yard. Spending time with animals and children brought her joy. Chris had a passion for travel and went on many trips and cruises with Richard & her family.

While we mourn her passing, we also celebrate the life of a beautiful soul. She will be greatly missed.

Calling hours will be held on March 9 from 4:00-7:00PM in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 W. Main Rd, Ports., RI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on March 10 at 10:00AM in St. Barnabas Church, 1697 E. Main Rd, Ports., RI.

Burial will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741 (https://donate.cancer.org) or to the Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Rd, Middletown, RI 02842 (https://bit.ly/potterleague)

