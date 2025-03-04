Buzzing Around Newport: Old Boys Are the Real Winners at Newport Rugby Football Club Banquet

Newport Rugby Football Club (NRFC) celebrates its 45th anniversary this year. On March 1, club members gathered at Parlor Bar & Kitchen for their annual awards banquet. Tradition and camaraderie were the words on the lips of most attendees.

Adam Medeiros, who began playing with NRFC in 2009 at the age of 19, shared his pride in seeing founding members still attending matches. “It is one of the best traditional clubs in New England,” enthused Medeiros, adding, “There aren’t too many clubs that can say their founding members still come out and watch their games.”

Founder and former club president Chris Behan was in attendance that evening. He started the club in 1980 alongside his brother Bill Behan, Robert Beattie, and Jay, Terry, Gary, and Chris Kirwin. The club continues to play on the Joseph “Jay” Kirwin Memorial Rugby Pitch at Fort Adams State Park.

Retired Newport Police officer Jack Kliever recalled searching for a way to stay in shape when he first joined the force. A member invited him to join the club, and he played B-side in his first match. “The guy who introduced me to the game totally destroyed me on the field,” remembered Kliever, who also noted that the drink-up took place in the very spot where they were gathered Saturday evening—though back then, it was known as Café 200.

“When I arrived, he met me at the door with a beer and invited me to sit down, then proceeded to explain all the things I did wrong on the field. That is the beauty of rugby—someone who tears you up on the field coaches you afterward,” explained Kliever, adding that he has been hooked on the club and the sport ever since.

As the Old Boys transition from players to the club’s strongest supporters, coaches extend them a befitting level of respect. Kliever recalled that his last matches were in Ireland when the club toured there in 2012. “Greg O’Shea was the coach, and I asked him to put me in for 10 minutes each match, and he did,” said Kliever, who is hoping to return to Kinsale, Ireland, in May 2026 for a tour currently being planned by Wick Rudd.

Rudd, who was awarded the Club Man of the Year in the early 2000s, still takes great pride in the honor. He also emphasized the importance of the Old Boys maintaining a presence. “If you don’t have a core group of Old Boys showing support for the new kids playing, that’s when the club is going to fold,” said Rudd, stressing that younger players need the history and camaraderie that the Old Boys provide.

This year, the Robert Beattie Club Man of the Year award went to Kimberly Sarro, who was credited with working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure the success of tournaments and post-match socials. Other awards were presented to:

Frank Kirwin Rookie of the Year: Anthony Kennedy

Duke Malbone Most Valuable Player of the 2024 NERFU Tournament: James Comerford

William Behan Most Improved Player of the Year: Garrett Behan

Michael Behan, Sr. Player of the Year: Travis Szczepaniak

Doug O’Neil Man of the Year: Rayn “Sunshine” Touhy

Training has begun for the upcoming season. If you are interested in learning more, visit newportrugby.com.

