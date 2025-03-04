Obituary: David G. Ford (1955-2025)

David G. Ford, 69, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on March 2, 2025.

He was the loving husband of Tina (Millington) Ford for 49 years.

Born in Newport, RI, he was the son of the late Henry and Nellie (Figueiredo) Ford. David spent his life making a lasting impact on everyone who was fortunate enough to know him.

David was a devoted husband to his soulmate, Tina. Their bond was enduring and profound, marked by shared adventures, laughter, and an unwavering commitment to each other. Together, they created a warm and welcoming home, known affectionately as “The Spot,” where family and friends gathered for countless celebrations and joyful memories. Their love was a testament to what it means to be partners in life, and their relationship brought joy to all who knew them.

As a father, David often expressed immense pride in his daughter, Heidi Casey, whom he considered his greatest accomplishment. He adored his son-in-law, Dan, welcoming him into the family with open arms like a son. David cherished every moment spent with his beloved grandson, Reed, fostering a relationship filled with love, laughter, and treasured memories. The family of five would play cards or dominoes every Friday night they could!

David was a pillar of support for his family; they were everything to him, he loved spending time with his family and extended family. His nieces and nephews looked up to him and held him dear in their hearts. He had a talent for dad jokes and puns that could light up any room. An entertainer at heart, David had a knack for humor, delighting everyone with his beloved dad jokes and clever puns. He enjoyed a good game of cards and had a special love for Christmas, looking forward to decorating his house and yard. His friendliness and happiness radiated, leaving a lasting impact on all.

David was a passionate sports fan, with a particular fondness for the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Baltimore Orioles. His love for sports often brought people together, creating cherished memories and joyful celebrations. He was also an avid softball player in his younger days, enjoying the thrill of the game.

For over 50 years, David dedicated his career to the supply chain at Newport Hospital, where his unwavering work ethic and approachability made him a beloved member of the team. He embodied the spirit of kindness and generosity, always willing to lend a helping hand to colleagues and friends alike.

David is survived by his wife, Tina Ford, his daughter; Heidi Casey and husband Dan, of Middletown, his grandson; Reed Casey, his siblings; Donna (Daniel) Prescott, of Key West, FL, Kathy Ford, of Newport, Matthew “Joe” (Jean) Ford, of FL, Peter (Pauline) Ford, of Middletown, Richard Ford, of Middletown, Jeffrey (Michelle) Ford, of Richmond, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, David is preceded in death by his siblings, Carol Ford, Antonio “Tommy” Ford, Kenneth Ford, Henry “Buddy” Ford Jr., and Wayne Ford.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, March 8, 2025, from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, Rhode Island, where friends and family will gather to share their memories and honor the incredible man that David was.

A Funeral Service to celebrate his life will immediately follow at 4:00 PM in the funeral home. Burial will be private.

In this difficult time, let us all find solace in the love and warmth that David shared with us, celebrating a life well-lived, full of laughter, love, and cherished memories.

Donations in his memory may be made to Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice, 438 East Main Road, Middletown, RI 02842, https://visitingnursehh.org/giving/