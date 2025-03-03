Obituary: Donald L. Mosher Jr. (1967-2025)

Donald L. Mosher Jr., 57, of Warwick, RI, passed away in Hartford, CT on February 23rd, 2025. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, coworkers, and his dog.

Don, “DL”, and “Moe” were what his loved ones knew him by. Don was born in Newport, Rhode Island to the late Donald Leroy Mosher Sr. and the late Noreen Leota (Little) Mosher.

Don lived a wonderful life, beginning in Newport, Rhode Island. His love for baseball began in childhood when he played at Freebody Park and Kings Park in Newport. His parents, who were incredibly loving, often took Don and his sister to Boston Red Sox games. Don’s strong work ethic took root early as a boy, he helped his family by selling newspapers outside Perrotti’s Drug Store. He graduated from Rogers High School in 1985. Don also showed his love for Newport by dedicating over 25 years being a Parade Marshall for the Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

It pleased Don to help others, and he did so by donating blood on a regular basis. Don was known to the community as “COACH DON” throughout his time spent coaching Pop Warner football. He also enjoyed volunteering as an assistant media manager at CrossPoint Church in Newport. Media production is where he shined.

Don worked as a pressman for The Newport Daily News, and later for Toray Plastics America. When at Toray Plastics, Don was known for his advocacy around safe workplace practices. His most cherished job opportunity however was when he worked for the City of Newport’s Water Division as an inventory control technician. Don would always refer to the Water Division as simply the Newport Water Department. He was proud to be a part of the city.

In Don’s later years, he enjoyed the time he spent with his wife Sarah, and their dog Cash, going on adventures and making their home in Warwick, Rhode Island.

He is survived by his wife, Sarah Sims, his sons Donald Mosher III and Benjamin Mosher, his daughter Ava Mosher, his sister Tammy Lyn (Mosher) Patton and her husband Wesley Patton, his nephew Joshua Patton and his wife Chandler Patton and his great nephew Parker Patton, his nieces Michaela Patton and Sarah (Patton) Gaona and her husband Nathan Gaona and his great nephews Nathan and Noah Gaona, and his beloved dog Cash.

Flowers in Don’s loving memory can be sent to Memorial Funeral Home in Newport, RI. Visitation, March 7th, 2025, from 4 PM – 7 PM at Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral, March 8th, 2025, at 10 AM starting at Memorial Funeral Home with burial to follow at Union Cemetery in Portsmouth, RI.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Donald L. Mosher Jr., please visit Memorial Funeral Home’s flower store.

