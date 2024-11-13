Buzzing Around Newport: Tun Tavern Tradition – Cappy’s Hosts 249th Marine Corps Birthday Celebration

by Colleen McGrath

On Sunday, Nov. 10, Cappy’s Hillside Café was filled with Marines and members of the public gathered to honor and remember the Marine Corps on the occasion of its 249th birthday. Charlie Masterson, who has been organizing the event for over seven years, took over the reins from Pat Shea and Buzz Riley, the latter of whom was in attendance, saber in hand.

Masterson recognized fellow Marines Riley and Teddy Hetland, as well as Cappy’s owners, Brian and Debbie Arnold, before suggesting that the local watering hole transforms into Tun Tavern each Nov. 10 with so many Marines present. Tun Tavern, a historic tavern and brewery in Philadelphia, is regarded as the birthplace of the United States Marine Corps, where it held its first recruitment drive during the Revolutionary War.

He also mentioned the many local legends who have graced the barroom, including Terry Moy of SEAL Team 1, Matt Braman, “who got bin Laden,” Col. Burns, and Major Burns. He then read the 249th birthday message from Commandant Eric M. Smith, General, U.S. Marine Corps, reflecting on the Marines’ legacy of serving as the Nation’s sentinels of freedom since 1775.

A bagpiper from Newport AOH Pipes and Drums, Matt Moore, played Amazing Grace, and Masterson led a roll call of remembrance, reciting the names of the Rhode Island Nine: Cpl. Stephen E. Spencer, L/Cpl. James F. Silvia, Pfc. Thomas A. Julian, Lance Cpl. Edward Soares Jr., Sgt. Timothy Giblin, Cpl. David C. Massa, L/Cpl. Thomas A. Shipp, L/Cpl. Rick R. Crudale, and L/Cpl. Edward S. Iacovino Jr.

Those gathered then remembered some of their loved ones, including George Almy Thurston, Jr., Sam Ripa, Joseph Decosta, Kenneth Eggerman, and Tom Kenney.

The oldest Marine in attendance was John O’Neill, who served from 1950 to 1952 and will turn 94 on Nov. 19. The youngest Marine, 22-year-old Alex Lemus, recently relocated to RI from San Francisco after completing his service. The pair used Riley’s saber to cut a cake adorned with the Marine Corps logo. A second cake, celebrating Veterans Day, was cut by Pat McAuliffe, a U.S. Navy veteran, and John Lalli, a U.S. Army veteran. Both cakes were made by Audra Lalli of Mad Hatter Bakery.

Also in attendance were Bob Martley, Bruce Cotta, Jim O’Brien, Anthony Marsella, and Mike Christensen, who served in the Airborne division and will turn 93 next week. Reflecting on the event, Brian Arnold said, “This day makes me so proud of owning Cappy’s … this celebration is why we are here today. To hear Charlie reading the names, the loss of life—it really brings a tear to the eyes.”

