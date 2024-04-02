Captivating North Kingstown Farmhouse Retreat: Harborview Farm Preserve Hits Market For $1,695,000

290 Fletcher Road | North Kingstown, RI | 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 3,687 sq ft | offered by Compass Rhode Island for $1,695,000

Step into the enchanting embrace of history and modern luxury at Harborview Farm Preserve! Nestled on .87 acres, this captivating farmhouse boasts 4-5 bedrooms and 4 & 1/2 baths. Meticulously refurbished to its former glory with a contemporary twist, it also includes 50% ownership of the neighboring 3.35-acre common area, ensuring expansive grounds and tranquil surroundings. A serene tree-lined driveway welcomes you to your own private haven.

Discover the heart of the home within the exquisite chef’s kitchen, complemented by updated baths, central air, and a charming porch perfect for unwinding. With 5 wood-burning fireplaces scattered throughout, cozy gatherings are effortlessly accommodated. Entertain with grace in the inviting living areas, where rustic charm seamlessly melds with modern sophistication.

The kitchen’s brick floors exude warmth and character, while abundant natural light bathes each room, infusing the space with vitality and comfort. Outside, the grounds offer a detached 4-car garage, garden shed, and root cellar, completing this idyllic retreat.

Come feel the magic of this incredible property today. Your next adventure starts right here at Harborview Farm Preserve!

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

