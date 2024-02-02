Carl Weathers, Apollo Creed in the ‘Rocky’ Movies, Dies at 76

Carl Weathers, the charismatic actor renowned for his portrayal of Apollo Creed in the iconic “Rocky” film series, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday at the age of 76, his family confirmed in a statement

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers. Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts, and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend.”

Carl Weathers, born on January 14, 1948, in New Orleans, Louisiana, began his journey to stardom through his prowess in football during high school, eventually earning a scholarship to San Diego State University. Transitioning from the NFL with the Oakland Raiders to Hollywood, Weathers secured his breakthrough role as Apollo Creed in Sylvester Stallone’s 1976 blockbuster, “Rocky.”

Weathers’ career soared beyond the boxing ring, showcasing his versatility in a multitude of genres, from action-packed films like “Predator” to comedic gems such as “Happy Gilmore.” His ability to seamlessly navigate between intense roles and lighthearted characters solidified his status as an entertainment powerhouse.

Television audiences also embraced Carl Weathers, particularly for his memorable stint on “Arrested Development,” where he portrayed a fictionalized version of himself. His comedic timing and magnetic presence on the small screen garnered praise from critics and viewers alike.

Beyond his on-screen achievements, Weathers played a pivotal role in advancing diversity and representation in Hollywood. As an African American actor, he broke barriers and paved the way for future generations, leaving an enduring legacy.

Adam Sandler, Weathers’ co-star in “Happy Gilmore,” paid tribute on social media, declaring him a “true legend.” Sandler reminisced about Weathers as a great man, father, actor, and athlete, emphasizing his intelligence, loyalty, and humor. The post concluded with heartfelt condolences to Weathers’ family and the assurance that Carl will forever be remembered as a true legend in the hearts of many.

As Hollywood mourns the loss of a multifaceted talent, Carl Weathers’ impact on the entertainment industry and his enduring legacy will continue to resonate across generations.

