Celebrate the season at the New England Botanic Garden with “Night Lights: Starry Skies”

Celebrate the season at the New England Botanic Garden with a light display like no other in the region! This year, the unique and artfully crafted features of Night Lights: Starry Skies will take you on a journey through the cosmos and back. On your visit, enjoy s’mores, seasonal drinks, a model train, shopping for holiday gifts, and fun photo opportunities that will create memories for the whole family. Enchanting landscapes, immersive experiences, and thousands of lights await at the most spectacular light show in Massachusetts!

TICKETS AND INFORMATION

Night Lights tickets range in price based on peak and non-peak event days. Members receive early access and a 25% discount on tickets. Additionally, members can enjoy a 50% discount on Night Lights tickets purchased for the evenings of November 27–29. Get them while they last!

New this year! Skip the s’mores line by purchasing your s’mores kits when you buy your Night Lights tickets! They’ll have your kits ready for you when you arrive.

Tickets for Night Lights 2023 go on-sale October 16th for members and October 30th for the general public.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

