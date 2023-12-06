Boston newlywed killed in Bahamas shark attack is indetified

The victim of the tragic shark attack in the Bahamas has been identified by the Royal Bahamas Police as Lauren Erickson Van Wart, 44 of Lowell, Massachusetts.

What was meant to be a dream vacation for a beloved Lowell couple turned into a nightmare when the 44-year-old wife was attacked and killed by a shark while paddleboarding just three quarters of a mile off the shore of the Sandals resort beach. Reports indicate that her husband was present during the attack. A lifeguard in a rescue boat intervened, pulling Van Wart and her husband out of the water. Although her husband escaped unharmed, Van Wart succumbed to her injuries.

Neighbors expressed their shock and sadness, describing the incident as heartbreaking. They recalled seeing the victim just a week ago in their Lowell neighborhood and emphasized the devastating contrast between the anticipated dream vacation and the tragic reality.

Described as a friendly and smiling presence in the neighborhood, Van Wart and her husband had lived in their home for over a decade. She was a math editor at Curriculum Associates for nine years. The CEO, Rob Waldron, released a statement expressing the team’s heartbreak and grief over the loss of a dear colleague and friend. Waldron highlighted Van Wart’s deep dedication to students and educators, emphasizing her commitment to excellence in improving learning outcomes.

“Our team is heartbroken and grieving the loss of a dear and trusted colleague and friend. Lauren was a beloved member of our math editorial team, and she infused her deep dedication to students and educators into every material she touched,” Waldron said. “Her commitment to excellence and outstanding work was driven by a higher purpose, focused on improving learning outcomes for all. Our Curriculum Associates community is mourning this tragedy and extends our deepest love and support to Lauren’s wonderful husband and all of her family.”

The Royal Bahamas Police stated that investigations into the incident are ongoing.

