Boston City Councilor Indicted on Federal Public Corruption Charges for Alleged Kickback Scheme Involving Staff Bonuses

Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson, 45, was arrested Friday morning on federal charges for allegedly masterminding a kickback scheme that funneled taxpayer dollars into her own pockets.

The District 7 councilor is facing five counts of wire fraud and one count of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds. Prosecutors allege she coerced a staff member into returning a large portion of a city-funded bonus in cash to cover her personal expenses.

Fernandes Anderson, who represents neighborhoods including Roxbury and parts of Dorchester and the South End, was taken into custody by the FBI and is expected to appear in Boston federal court this afternoon.

“Elected officials are entrusted with public funds to serve their constituents, not to line their own pockets,” said U.S. Attorney Joshua S. Levy. “This betrayal of public trust will not be tolerated.”

The indictment outlines a scheme allegedly carried out between late 2022 and mid-2023. Facing financial difficulties—including a $5,000 penalty from the Massachusetts Ethics Commission—Fernandes Anderson reportedly hatched the plan to award a $13,000 bonus to “Staff Member A,” a relative, with the understanding that they would kick back most of the funds.

According to prosecutors, Fernandes Anderson pocketed $7,000 in cash during a covert meeting in a City Hall bathroom in June 2023 after instructing the staffer to withdraw the funds in three separate transactions.

Text messages between the councilor and the staffer reportedly referenced the location of the exchange, with one message simply reading “bathroom” and another responding “ready.”

A Pattern of Misconduct?

The allegations come on the heels of past ethical violations. Fernandes Anderson previously faced scrutiny for hiring two immediate family members in 2022, a violation of city rules. Her actions drew a $5,000 fine from the State Ethics Commission earlier this year.

The indictment also claims Fernandes Anderson falsely represented her relationship to “Staff Member A” when hiring them, compounding the legal issues she now faces.

Officials Slam Alleged Corruption

“This behavior is a slap in the face to Boston taxpayers,” said FBI Special Agent Jodi Cohen. “The misuse of public office for personal gain erodes trust in government.”

IRS Acting Special Agent Jonathan Wlodyka added, “Elected officials take an oath to serve, but Fernandes Anderson allegedly chose to serve herself.”

Potential Penalties

If convicted, Fernandes Anderson could face up to 20 years in prison for each wire fraud count and up to 10 years for the theft charge, along with substantial fines.

Fernandes Anderson was first elected in 2021 and secured re-election in 2023. Calls for her resignation have already begun circulating as the city grapples with the fallout of the indictment.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

