Supreme Court rules that Boston violated First Amendment rights in Christian flag case

The United States Supreme Court unanimously ruled Monday that the City of Boston violated the First Amendment of the Constitution when it refused to fly a Christian flag outside Boston City Hall.

The court ruled that because the government had allowed other citizens to use the flagpole, its rejection of the Christian flag violated their free-speech rights.

“We conclude that Boston’s flag-raising program does not express government speech,” Associate Justice Stephen Breyer wrote. “As a result, the city’s refusal to let (the group) fly their flag based on its religious viewpoint violated the Free Speech Clause of the First Amendment.”

“This case is so much more significant than a flag,” said Mathew Staver, the founder and chairman of Liberty Counsel, a Christian legal group that represented Camp Constitution. “Boston openly discriminated against viewpoints it disfavored when it opened the flagpoles to all applicants and then excluded Christian viewpoints.”

