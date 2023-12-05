44-year-old Boston woman dies in Bahamas shark attack

A 44-year-old Boston woman died after being attacked by a shark while paddle boarding in the Bahamas Monday morning shortly before 11am, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

The woman, who was traveling with a male relative to Sandals Royal Bahamian resort in Nassau, was about three-quarters of a mile out to sea when the attack occurred, police said.

A Sandals lifeguard took a boat to the scene of the attack and performed CPR on her while bringing her back to shore but “discovered there was no sign of life,” police said.

Sandals said in a statement, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of a guest while on a paddleboarding activity nearly a mile from the shore. We wish to express our heartfelt condolences to the guest’s family and loved ones. We remain in close contact with them and are providing all support possible during this difficult time.”

The woman has not been publicly identified.

