Chic Coastal Living in Saunderstown: A Dream Home Awaits for $1,095,000!

200 Miner Road | North Kingston, RI | 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3,591 sq ft | offered by Kira Greene of Compass Rhode Island for $1,095,000.

Welcome to the epitome of stylish living with coastal Saunderstown charm. As you step onto the picturesque wrap-around porch, you’ll be captivated by the allure of this stunning home. The airy entry hall sets the stage for seamless elegance, guiding you into a sun-drenched and expansive living room that features a cozy gas fireplace, creating the perfect atmosphere for both relaxation and entertainment.

Flowing seamlessly from the dining room, the kitchen is a culinary haven with hardwood floors, granite counters, and top-tier appliances, including a Wolf stove. Convenience meets comfort with a first-floor guest suite offering access to the inviting covered porch and a full bath, completing this level.

Venture to the second floor to discover a welcoming primary suite that boasts an ensuite bathroom, two walk-in closets, and an additional space ideal for a home office or a convenient laundry room. The lower level provides a versatile area, perfect for a media room or gym, with easy access to the backyard.

Parking is a breeze with a 2-car garage, and the landscaped one-plus-acre grounds surrounding the property exude tranquility. Recent upgrades add to the allure of this residence, including a new roof, A/C, a luxurious Bain Ultra whirlpool tub, and a fresh coat of paint throughout.

Nestled in a prime location, you can easily stroll to the Willett Free Library, Saunderstown Yacht Club, and the beloved Casey Farm. Take advantage of the top-rated North Kingstown school system and enjoy the ease of access to highways and commuter rails. With proximity to ocean beaches and the vibrant offerings of South County, relish the best of coastal living in this exceptional home!

