Obituary: Chief Dennis C. Seale (1954-2023)

Former Portsmouth Police Chief Dennis C. Seale, 68, died peacefully on March 10, 2023, at Newport Hospital surrounded by family and friends after a short battle with cancer.

Dennis was born in Newport on Dec. 15, 1954, to Collette (Sirois) Seale and Gene R. Seale. He was raised on Aquidneck Island and called Portsmouth home for all of his life.

After graduating from Portsmouth High School, he later went on to earn a degree at the Southern New England School of Law, which served as the foundation for his long career in law enforcement.

His 24 years of dedication to the Portsmouth Police Department began in 1982. He was first hired as an animal control officer, which makes sense when you consider his love for all animals. His career path then led him through positions as a patrolman, corporal, detective, lieutenant and deputy chief, before he was ultimately promoted to chief in 1998. He served as the town’s top cop for eight years until he retired in 2006.

Behind the uniform, Dennis always had an eye on his true loves, which were family, friends and travel. He took yearly trips up to Prince Edward Island in Canada, and was always open to advice about where to stay and places to visit along the way. Closer to home, he also enjoyed relaxing days in the sun at McCorrie Point Beach in Portsmouth.

Anyone who knew Dennis was well aware of his softer side. He was a guy who would drop anything to help anyone and was a strong advocate for animals in need. He especially loved his cats; and Beezer, his “little buddy” is surely by his side right now.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Paul A. Seale, Roger J.Seale, and , Dawn M. Seale (Bucholz).

He is survived in life by his sister, Judith Leduc of Portsmouth, her daughter, Dawn Pagliaro and husband, Gregory, and their children, Isabella and Bianca; as well as his brother, Michael Seale and wife Judy, of Bristol, her son Jimmy Correia and wife kerrie, and several of his nieces and nephews will miss him dearly.

He also is survived by his loving companion of 10 years, Joan LeClair of Swansea, Mass, and her family. Daughter Caitlin and Michael Moloney of Warren, and daughter Abby and Justin Jeffers of Swansea.

“Grampy Den Den” will also forever be a shining light of inspiration for his four young grandchildren, Juliana, Michael, Gage, and Jameson.

Dennis had an engaging and fun personality that will continue to bring smiles to the faces of his countless friends, former colleagues and many acquaintances he has made and impact on along his way.

Per Dennis’ request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, 02842, or Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice, 1184 East Main Road, Portsmouth, 02871.

