The multifaceted restoration work at Rosecliff is on schedule. This is one of the biggest, most complicated restoration projects the Preservation Society has done in many years, with multiple projects going on at once:

• The upper section of the roof, the penthouse area, will be replaced by the end of next week. We are installing a Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) single-ply roofing membrane, which has a reputation for toughness and durability.

• Next will come the replacement of the rest of the roof and all 600 linear feet of balustrades around the perimeter – a huge project in itself.

• The Ballroom floor replacement started three weeks ago and will take another month. The floor will be composed of 305 white oak panels, each 3-feet-by-3-feet, which are fabricated onsite. The new flooring will exactly replicate what was there.

• Windows are being stripped of paint in preparation for repainting. All exterior windows and doors will be restored.

• This multimillion-dollar project also will include repointing the exterior terra cotta tiles and sandblasting and painting the exterior wrought iron.

With all this work, Rosecliff will remain closed until September.

