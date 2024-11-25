Christmas Magic: Over a Million Lights Shine at La Salette Shrine in Attleboro

The Christmas season is officially aglow at the National Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette, where more than a million lights were illuminated Saturday night to kick off the annual Christmas Festival of Lights.

This year’s event is bigger than ever, with 135 new displays added to the stunning collection. The festival, known for drawing visitors from across New England, is free and open to the public through January 1, 2025.

The lights shine daily from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., even on Christmas night when the shrine itself is closed. Organizers recommend planning ahead, as traffic tends to pick up about 30 minutes to an hour before the lights switch on. Weekend evenings closer to Christmas can bring significant delays, with cars sometimes backed up a quarter-mile in all directions.

For the best experience, arrive early, dress warmly, and prepare to be enchanted by one of the region’s most beloved holiday traditions.

