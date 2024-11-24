Newport Police Department Hosting Annual Holiday Coat and Toy Drives

In a heartwarming annual tradition, the Newport Police Department has once again joined forces with CRU Cafe to host a children’s coat drive, aiming to bring warmth and smiles to local families this winter.

The initiative is calling for donations of brand-new children’s coats, hats, and gloves to support kids in need. Last year, the department distributed over 100 coats, and organizers are optimistic about surpassing that milestone in 2024.

Community members can drop off their contributions at CRU Cafe, located at 1 Casino Terrace, or at the Newport Police Department at 120 Broadway. The collection deadline is December 5.

But the giving spirit doesn’t stop there. On December 7, the Newport Police Department will also host a toy drive at Walmart from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., collecting unwrapped new toys to brighten the holiday season for children in Newport. For those unable to attend, donations can be dropped off at the police station anytime before the holidays.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

