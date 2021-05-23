Coast Guard searching for woman in water off Scituate

The Coast Guard is in the middle of search for a 75-year-old woman lost in the water in Scituate, MA after her boat capsized.

UPDATE:

#UPDATE2 Search was called off last night after a body matching her description was recovered unresponsive by the #USCGC Marlin crew. @MassStatePolice verified missing woman by her ID card. Sadly, this is the 6th boater to have lost their life in the northeast this month.#SAR — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) May 23, 2021

Coast Guard officials say the capsized boat was reported to Scituate police at about 5 p.m. Saturday.

#HappeningNow #USCG and @ScituatePolice are actively searching for a 75-year-old female in the water near-to shore in Scituate #MA. A capsized boat was reported in the vicinity at approximately 5pm. Searching:

Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk.

Local Harbormasters.#SAR — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) May 22, 2021

#BREAKING: Massive search is underway in Sctiuate for a missing woman after a boat overturned in the area of The Spit. You can see the @USCGNortheast helicopter & many rescue boats in this video from Rebecca McGee Tuck. pic.twitter.com/SPTjEXlcHR — Mike Saccone (@mikesacconetv) May 22, 2021

JUST IN: @ScituatePolice say just after 4:30 this evening they got multiple 911 calls of a boat in distress in the mouth of the North River. Fire, Police & the Harbormaster responded & found the boat with 2 people who were safely brought to shore. A 3rd person is missing. https://t.co/UXdiivtb1y — Mike Saccone (@mikesacconetv) May 22, 2021

#BREAKING: Active search ongoing for a missing 75 year old woman in the water near Third Cliff in #Scituate Harbor. @USCGNortheast Jayhawk helicopter, several boats, and crews on shore responded after a boat capsized near the shoreline around 5pm. pic.twitter.com/9GGutBOsrm — Kevin Wiles, Jr (@kwilesjrphoto) May 22, 2021

