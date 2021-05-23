coast guard
U.S. Coast Guard Stock Photo. MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter.

Coast Guard searching for woman in water off Scituate

Christian Winthrop
The Coast Guard is in the middle of search for a 75-year-old woman lost in the water in Scituate, MA after her boat capsized.
UPDATE:

Coast Guard officials say the capsized boat was reported to Scituate police at about 5 p.m. Saturday.

