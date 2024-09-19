Colleen Hagarty of The Dowd Team at Keller Williams Coastal Facilitates $5 Million Sale of Stunning Narragansett Beachfront Property

In a major real estate transaction, Colleen Hagarty with The Dowd Team at Keller Williams Coastal has successfully represented the buyer in the sale of 126 Sand Hill Cove Rd in Narragansett, Rhode Island. The custom-built, beachfront home, completed in 2016, sold for an impressive $5,000,000, marking one of the standout sales in the highly sought-after South County region.

This luxury home offers exclusive access to the renowned Sand Hill Cove Beach, a serene location sheltered by the Harbor of Refuge wall, providing peace of mind and protection from storms. The property is a short walk along the pristine beach to the village of Galilee, where the buyer can enjoy famous seafood restaurants.

Featuring four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and an additional cabana-style outdoor bathroom, the home is designed for comfort and relaxation. Heated tile floors in the bathrooms, durable hurricane windows, and mahogany decks add to the allure of this three-story oasis, which is also equipped with a private elevator.

“This home truly represents a unique blend of luxury and practicality,” Hagarty commented. “From the heated floors to the wet bar, everything has been thoughtfully designed to enhance the beachside living experience.”

The property’s breathtaking views of Block Island and its iconic Rhode Island sunsets make it a dream for ocean lovers, while its hurricane-resistant features and fully furnished interior ensure that the new owners can move right in and enjoy their investment immediately.

This sale adds to Hagarty’s growing reputation for connecting discerning buyers with premier South County properties, reinforcing her status as a leader in Rhode Island’s luxury real estate market.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

