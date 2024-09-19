Newport Mansions Unveils Fall Events: Get Ready for Ghosts, Art, Music and More!

Get ready, Newport! The Preservation Society of Newport County is pulling out all the stops this fall with a series of events that blend high culture, nature, and—wait for it—spiritualism! From exotic animals in the Gilded Age to a hands-on tree walk, there’s something for everyone in this jam-packed lineup. And if you’re into the supernatural, hold onto your top hats because the spirit world is making an appearance too!

Animals Gone Wild in Newport’s Gilded Age

Thursday, Sept. 26, 6 p.m. at Rosecliff and via Zoom

Kicking things off is “Art and Animals in the Gilded Age: Newport Stories” with Dr. Nicole Williams, the brains behind The Preservation Society’s latest exhibition. Did you know that Newport’s wealthy elite were all about flaunting exotic pets and exploring the wild world beyond U.S. shores? Dr. Williams is diving into how 19th and early 20th-century America went animal crazy, thanks to tourism, marine exploration, and the surge in pet-keeping.

Walk Among Giants: Tree Walk at Kingscote

Saturday, Sept. 28, 10 a.m. at Kingscote

Prefer your wildlife a little more rooted? Head to Kingscote with Jeff Curtis, the Society’s resident tree expert. You’ll stroll through a jaw-dropping arboretum packed with monumental specimens like elm, beech, and the weeping hemlock. Rain or shine, this outdoor event promises to make you feel like you’re walking among giants!

Summoning Spirits: Spiritualism in the Gilded Age

Thursday, Oct. 10, 6 p.m. at Rosecliff and via Zoom

For those who like their history with a spooky twist, look no further than “Spiritualism in the Gilded Age.” Kathryn Sheehan from the Hart Cluett Museum in Troy, N.Y. will spill the tea on séances, mediums, and the high-society fascination with communicating with the dead. Haunted houses and Ouija boards? Yeah, you can thank the Gilded Age for those!

Greenhouse Goals: The Breakers Greenhouse Guided Walk

Saturday, Nov. 2, 10 a.m. at The Breakers Stable & Carriage House

Ever wondered where all those stunning poinsettias and lilies come from during Newport’s holiday season? It’s all thanks to The Breakers’ very own greenhouse. Jeff Curtis is back to take you on a guided tour through the heart of the operation, revealing how the horticultural magic happens.

A Gershwin Spectacular: Rhapsody in Blue

Thursday, Nov. 14, 6 p.m. at Rosecliff

Closing out the season with a bang, the Gilded Age Orchestra of Newport will be joined by a piano soloist for a once-in-a-lifetime concert celebrating the 100th anniversary of George Gershwin’s iconic “Rhapsody in Blue.” Mark your calendar for this night of symphonic splendor—it’s going to be a musical trip back in time you won’t want to miss!

Don’t sleep on these amazing events! For more details and tickets, head to www.newportmansions.org/events. You won’t want to miss this fall’s sensational lineup!

