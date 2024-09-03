Compass Agents Break Sales Record in Warren with $1.5 Million Waterfront Home Sale

Compass has announced the sale of 9 Shore Drive in Warren for $1.5 million, making it the highest residential sale in the town so far this year. The transaction was handled by Beth Anderson and Amanda Bruneau, both of whom are affiliated with Compass’ Barrington office. Anderson represented the seller, while Bruneau represented the buyer.

The property, a stunning waterfront residence, captures coastal living at its finest, offering breathtaking water views from every room. The home boasts three bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, over 3,700 square feet of living space, and includes a private dock.

“It was an honor to represent the sellers of this truly special waterfront retreat,” said Beth Anderson. “This home is a nautical dream offering exceptional living in one of Touisset’s most coveted locations.”

Amanda Bruneau expressed similar sentiments about the successful sale. “I was so delighted to secure this beautiful home for my clients,” she said. “In the current competitive market with scarce inventory, I am thrilled to utilize the extensive Compass network to turn my clients’ dream home into a reality.”

Compass has maintained its position as the top brokerage in Bristol County, achieving over $86 million in closed sales volume this year. The firm has been involved in 21 residential sales over $1 million in the county, surpassing all other competitors.

