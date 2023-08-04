COMPASS BARRINGTON’S KIRK | SCHRYVER TEAM CLOSES HIGHEST OFF WATER SALE IN BARRINGTON SINCE 2014

Compass announced Friday the sale of 36 Jennys Lane in Barrington, RI for $2,500,000. The property was under agreement after just 5 days on market, closing for $305,000 above its asking price. The sale marks the highest off-water sale in Barrington since 2014, according to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS. Elizabeth Kirk & Lisa Schryver of Compass Barrington’s Kirk | Schryver Team represented the Seller.

Year to date, Compass ranks as the #1 luxury brokerage in both Barrington and Bristol County, based on closed $1M+ sales volume. Compass Barrington’s Kirk | Schryver Team maintains over 17% of the market share in Barrington with over $39M in closed sales volume in 2023, continuing their top ranking from both 2021 and 2022.

An exquisite and much admired property both inside and out on coveted Jennys Lane, this home features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and sits on over 1.4 acres. The previous owners have taken exceptional care to update the beautiful spaces with special attention to its history.

“Jennys Lane is one of the most sought after locations in Barrington and it was an honor to be chosen to represent this very special property. Creating the marketing plan and presenting the property was a privilege and it was no wonder it received multiple offers over asking within the first day of showings. We couldn’t be happier to have found the next steward for 36 Jennys Lane.” – Elizabeth Kirk

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

