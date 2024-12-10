Compass’ Greene Sells Weeks-Wright House for $1,015,000

Compass announced Monday the successful sale of 12 Everett Avenue in Providence for $1,015,000. The transaction was expertly handled by Kira Greene, a founding agent of Compass Providence, who represented the Buyer.

This milestone underscores Compass’s leadership in Rhode Island’s real estate market. Year-to-date, three of the top five individual agents on Providence’s East Side, ranked by Total Sales Volume, are Compass agents, including Kira Greene.

In 2024, Compass has surpassed $1 billion in closed real estate transactions, outperforming all other brokerages statewide. With over 250 agents in Rhode Island, Compass continues to hold the #1 Brokerage ranking across the state.*

*Source: Rhode Island Statewide MLS as of December 2024.

