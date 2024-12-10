Obituary: Carolyn Mason (1935-2024)

Carolyn Mason, a beloved matriarch and cherished friend, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2024, at the age of 89. Born on June 4, 1935, in Newport, Rhode Island, Carolyn instilled warmth and joy in the lives of those who had the privilege to know her. She lived all of her life in Newport, creating a home filled with laughter, love, and countless memories.

Carolyn was not only a devoted homemaker, but also dedicated over 30 years to the healthcare field. Her compassion and dedication to others left an indelible mark on her colleagues and patients alike. Beyond her professional achievements, Carolyn’s heart was always dedicated to her family. She is survived by her three loving daughters, Nancy Folcarelli, Lori Ryan (Michael), and Stacey Mason-Burkhardt (Fred), her grandchildren, Mason, Michael, Mirta, Matthew (Allen), Merritt, Timothy (Shannon), Laura (Henry), Katherine, and Cameron (Amanda), her great grandchildren, Mason, Max, Neriah, John, Edward, Mary June, Josephine, and Henry. She will also be missed by her sister in law, Joan Mason and her husband, Debs Burdine.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Mason, and her parents, George and Laura Merritt.

Throughout her life, Carolyn adored family gatherings, where laughter and love flourished. She thrived at parties, where her enthusiasm for life shone brightly. Her love of travel introduced her to new horizons, particularly cherished were the trips taken with her husband, John and lifelong friends, Henry and Joan Kesson.

As a longtime member of the Seaside Garden Club, Carolyn found delight in cultivating beauty and nature. She was very proud to have grown up on the Point. She took pleasure in shopping adventures, especially for her grandchildren, bringing them joy with her thoughtful gifts. Her love was evident in the simple pleasures of life-enjoying scenic rides along Ocean Drive, singing along to her favorite songs, lobster rolls and clam chowder, and embracing the camaraderie found at John Clarke bingo games and craft activities.

Carolyn’s family would like to express their gratitude to the John Clarke Nursing center for their compassion and care they provided. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carolyn’s memory to the Activities Department at John Clarke Nursing Center, 600 Valley Rd., Middletown, RI 02842.

