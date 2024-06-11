Construction Underway at Newport’s Elm Street Pier

The City of Newport is pleased to announce that construction has commenced at the Elm Street Pier, with efforts focused on reopening the popular Point Pier just in time for the peak of the summer season.

If all proceeds as planned, the pier is expected to be ready for passive recreational use by July 1st. Additionally, should voters approve the upcoming infrastructure bond this November, Newport can anticipate the unveiling of a brand-new structure complete with touch-and-go facilities next summer.

The immediate construction efforts involve deconstructing the unstable outer portion of the pier and installing an extended floating dock. This will be accompanied by a series of swim ladders, enhancing safety and ease of access for recreational users entering and exiting the water.

However, due to the temporary nature of this setup, the City is advising touch-and-go boaters to use other available docks in Newport Harbor until the pier undergoes a complete rebuild over the winter.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

