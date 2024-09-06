Cynthia Moretti of Lila Delman Compass Sells Historic Jamestown Estate for $7 Million, Setting Year’s Highest Sale

In a transaction marking a significant milestone in Jamestown’s real estate market, Lila Delman Compass announced the sale of 121 Walcott Avenue for $7 million, making it the highest sale in Jamestown this year, according to data from the Rhode Island Statewide MLS. The final price was $600,000 above the asking price, placing the sale as the fifth-highest ever recorded in the seaside town’s history.

The seller was represented by Cynthia Moretti of Lila Delman Compass’ Jamestown office, while Stacie Mills and Mary Waddington of Vanderbilt International Properties represented the buyer.

The historic summer cottage, designed by renowned 19th-century architect Charles L. Bevins, boasts ten bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms. Famed for his work on Jamestown’s shingle-style homes, Bevins’ designs have become an iconic element of the town’s architectural heritage.

In addition to its spacious interior, the property includes access to the Cottrell Pier Association, granting the owners private waterfront amenities such as a beach, pavilion, and pier. The sale also includes an adjoining 39,163-square-foot lot.

Reflecting on the sale, Cynthia Moretti expressed gratitude: “I’m thankful that this wonderful family trusted me to help them navigate the sale of their cherished home, filled with 54 years of memories. It was a joy to show, and I’m excited for the new owners to become the next stewards of this remarkable property.”

Lila Delman Compass, ranked as the top luxury brokerage in Jamestown, continues to lead the market in total sales volume for the year.

