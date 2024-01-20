Dan & Nicole Harding of Lila Delman Compass Represent Seller in Significant Narragansett Sale

Lila Delman Compass announced Friday the successful sale of 19 Searidge Drive in Narragansett for $3,200,000. Representing the seller in this transaction were Dan Harding and Nicole Harding from Lila Delman Compass’ Narragansett Office. According to data from the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this sale ranks as the second-highest in Rhode Island year-to-date.*

Situated on just over an acre in Narragansett’s sought-after West Passage neighborhood, this residence boasts 4 bedrooms and 3.1 bathrooms spread across a total of 4,443 square feet of living space. With breathtaking ocean views and a private path leading to a boathouse, the property offers a personal oasis while being in close proximity to the historical attractions of Wickford, Jamestown, and Newport.

Dan Harding shared his thoughts on the property, stating, “19 Searidge presented an extraordinary opportunity for in-state buyers who recognize its value and potential. The scarcity of waterfront properties with stunning views in such a highly desirable neighborhood made it an opportunity not to be missed. It was also a great honor to have a family entrust us with the sale of a home that has been in their family for generations.”

The Hardings collectively hold the title of the top-selling agents in Narragansett, based on their transaction volume in 2023. Additionally, they played a key role in the highest single-family home sale in Narragansett in 2023, as well as the highest condo sale in Narragansett’s history.*

*Data sourced from the Rhode Island Statewide MLS.

