Middletown Police Seek Public’s Assistance in Identifying Suspects Involved in Newport Creamery Robbery

The Middletown Police Department is reaching out to the community for assistance in identifying individuals connected to a second-degree robbery at Newport Creamery. The incident occurred on January 17, 2024, around 6:10 pm.

Authorities are particularly interested in anyone who can identify the persons depicted in the images provided. One suspect is described as a bald white male with a notably large red nose. During the incident, he was observed wearing a dark gray winter jacket, black Jordan sneakers with a white sole, and a blue and white checkered scarf.

If you have any information related to this incident or can identify the individual in question, please reach out to Detective Christopher Rosa. You can contact him at 401-846-1144, extension 7032, or via email at crosa@middletownri.com.

Your cooperation is crucial in helping law enforcement resolve this case and ensure the safety of our community.

