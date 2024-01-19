Narragansett Police Respond to Bomb Threat Against Block Island Ferry: Threat Deemed Not Credible

In a swift response to a reported bomb threat against the Block Island Ferry Friday morning, the Narragansett Police Department, along with mutual aid partners, quickly assessed the situation and determined the threat to be non-credible.

The incident unfolded at around 7:20 a.m. when Narragansett Police received a report of a bomb threat targeting a Block Island Ferry located at 304 Great Island Road. At the time of the report, the ferry was unoccupied and the sole vessel in port.

Narragansett Police executed a thorough sweep of the ferry, utilizing the assistance of Narragansett Police K-9 Napoleon in the process. The search yielded no findings of suspicious items.

As a precautionary measure, Narragansett Police remained on-site to ensure the safe boarding and departure of the ferry. The scene was officially cleared by 9 a.m.

Subsequent investigations determined that the bomb threat lacked credibility and exhibited no criminal intent. No charges will be filed in connection with the incident.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

