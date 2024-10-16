Delayed and Confusing: Newport Water Bills Miss the Mark Again

Newport Water Division customers just can’t catch a break. After weeks of frustration caused by delays in switching to a new third-party billing system, September water bills are finally hitting mailboxes this week—but there’s a catch. They don’t reflect the scrapped Base Sewer Use charge, and residents are left wondering what they’re actually on the hook for.

The City Council pulled the plug on the controversial $81 Base Sewer Use charge on September 25, but you won’t see any credits for that fee in your September bill. Instead, the city says those credits will show up in your October bill.

So, what’s the deal? Here’s what you need to know:

September bills do not reflect the Base Sewer Use charge repeal.

Credits will be applied to October bills for the repealed charge.

Both September and October bills are due November 13.

If you’ve been staring at your bill in confusion, you’re not alone. The city says the mess is due to processing delays tied to a new billing provider. And if you’ve been charged for the Base Sewer Use fee in August or September, don’t worry—the credits are supposedly coming.

For those keeping score at home, here’s the timeline: you’ll get two months’ worth of credits in October’s bill, which won’t be due until November 13. But before you let out a sigh of relief, remember this: Newport residents are still waiting to see if the city can get its billing act together.

One bit of good news? Interest on late payments is being temporarily waived, so at least you won’t be penalized for the city’s slow-moving billing chaos. And if you’re part of the ACH program, expect payments to be taken out between November 14 and 18.

In the meantime, residents are advised to “read their bills carefully.” If you have questions, give them a call at (401) 845-5604.

