DEM Opens Seasonal Line to Report Environmental Issues Related to Narragansett Bay

The Rhode Island DEM has announced the opening of its seasonal 24-hour telephone information line, the Bay Line, which will be available until October 20. The toll-free number, 401-222-8888, provides a central contact point for Rhode Islanders to report any environmental issues related to Narragansett Bay.

The Bay Line allows residents to leave recorded messages about any signs of bay-related environmental problems for follow-up by DEM. This system aims to ensure rapid and effective responses to environmental incidents on Narragansett Bay. Additionally, concerns can be reported via email at DEM.bartline@dem.ri.gov.

Updated weekly, water quality conditions are accessible on the DEM website. These updates are based on data from a network of monitoring stations in the bay that measure various environmental factors such as oxygen levels, temperature, salinity, pH levels, water clarity, and the presence of algae blooms. In collaboration with the University of Rhode Island (URI), DEM has deployed these monitoring instruments for the season and will post water quality reports weekly.

The Bay Line serves as a vital tool for exchanging bay-related information between the public and monitoring agencies. It provides early warnings about emerging issues like algae blooms, which can precede low oxygen events and fish kills, enabling prompt intervention.

The Bay Line is part of a broader set of initiatives by DEM to protect Narragansett Bay. Another significant initiative is the Bay Assessment and Response Team (BART), which ensures coordinated responses to major bay-related environmental emergencies. BART comprises professional staff from DEM, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH), and URI. Comprehensive bay-related information and the weekly Bay Line reports are available on the BART page of the DEM website.

By providing these resources, DEM aims to engage the public in protecting the health and sustainability of Narragansett Bay throughout the summer season.

