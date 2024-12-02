Rhode Island Secures Largest Land Conservation Deal in a Decade with Acquisition of 942 Acres

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announced Monday the conservation of 942.11 acres of forested land in Burrillville, marking the state’s largest single land acquisition since 2014. This move preserves one of Rhode Island’s last large undeveloped parcels, opening it to public recreational use, including hunting.

The $1.61 million purchase was supported by a $1.2 million grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) through its Wildlife Restoration Program and $301,250 from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) via Walmart’s Acres for America Program.

The newly conserved land, formerly owned by the Rhode Island Boy Scouts, bridges critical green space between several protected areas, including the 4,000-acre George Washington Management Area, Pulaski State Park, the 2,220-acre Buck Hill Management Area, and neighboring conservation areas in Connecticut and Massachusetts. This addition creates a contiguous stretch of more than 13,000 acres of protected land, a significant milestone for conservation efforts in Rhode Island.

“This is a huge win for preserving Rhode Island’s natural resources and increasing public access to the outdoors,” said DEM Director Terry Gray. “I led campouts on this property as a Scout leader, so I’m deeply grateful for the partnerships and funding support that made this possible.”

The property consists of high-quality upland forest, mostly oak and maple, and a cedar swamp, which are vital habitats for wildlife. While most of the land will be open for outdoor activities like hunting and fishing, 140 acres on Buck Hill Road will temporarily remain closed for site improvements. Public access to the rest of the property will be through the George Washington Management Area.

The Boy Scouts of Rhode Island will retain approximately 200 acres near Wakefield Pond for continued Scout use as a weekend camp.

“Rhode Island Boy Scouts look forward to protecting this natural treasure so that it can be enjoyed by future generations,” said Tim McCandless, representing the Scouts. “We are pleased to collaborate with DEM to safeguard this land for the public.”

The conservation purchase was funded through the USFWS Wildlife Restoration Program, a user-pay, user-benefit initiative funded by excise taxes on firearms, ammunition, and archery equipment, as well as a matching grant from Rhode Island State Bond funds.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

