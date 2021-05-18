Does anyone recognize this clown? If so, the Newport Police would like to speak with him about some recent car break ins

The Newport Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying this clown who was allegedly seen breaking into several unlocked car on Pelham Street, Catherine Street, Ayrault Street, Francis Street, and Everett Street on Thursday, May 6th between 2am and 5am

Please contact Detective Jason Roach if you can help identify the suspect or if you have any information on these incidents – (401) 845-5779.

21-14547-OF

