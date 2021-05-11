Newport Folk Fest Tickets Go On Sale Next Week

This summer, Newport Folk will stage a once-in-a-lifetime event for its audience – bringing intimate and up-close experiences for fans and artists alike. As always, Newport Folk will bring surprise guests and never before seen collaborations all set to the backdrop of Narragansett Bay. Newport Folk may not look the same, but it will feel the same.

This year’s event will have a 50% reduction in capacity and take place across two main stages, and thus it will be configured as two unique 3-Day events (instead of one) taking place July 23-25 and July 26-28.

Newport Folk will only be offering 3-Day passes for each event at $230 plus fees. Children are welcome, but they will not be selling children tickets this year. Children 2 and under are free.

All available tickets will go on sale via Eventbrite next Tuesday, May 18th at 11AM ET

Newport Folk is working intimately with state and local government as well as health officials to ensure our events will set a benchmark for safety and transparency throughout their protocols and communication.

“At the moment, it’s too early to publish our safety protocols in full detail. The conditions of the pandemic are evolving daily and trending in a positive direction. The safety of our fans, artists, staff, vendors and volunteers remains our top priority. We will communicate and publish detailed protocols as the event date gets closer so you know exactly what to expect,” they said in a release. “Please note that you will most likely be subject to certain health protocols required at the time of the event that could include proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, temperature checks, social distancing and mask-wearing. We will keep the latest information available via our our Event Information page.”

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!