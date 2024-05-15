West Place Animal Sanctuary to Host Spring Visitors Weekend

West Place Animal Sanctuary in Tiverton, Rhode Island, is excited to welcome the community to its first public visitors weekend of 2024, taking place on Saturday, June 1, and Sunday, June 2. This special event will give guests the opportunity to meet nearly 100 rescued farm animals and celebrate the senior rescues who are thriving in their golden years at the sanctuary.

Visitors can look forward to interactive and educational tours, which will depart every half hour from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., totaling 30 tours throughout the weekend. Each 90-minute tour will offer an in-depth look at the sanctuary’s efforts to provide lifelong care to animals rescued from cruelty, abuse, and neglect.

In addition to the tours, the sanctuary will host a spring plant sale and showcase its newly renovated and expanded gift shop. The gift shop features handmade crafts, unique items created from upcycled farm materials, and three flavors of “farmbucha” – kombucha brewed on-site by West Place Farmbrew.

“Visitors weekends allow the community to get up close and personal with the amazing and inspirational farm animal rescues while learning about West Place’s life-saving work and unique mission,” said a spokesperson for the sanctuary. “This event helps cultivate a more compassionate community in Rhode Island and southern New England, and raises critical funds needed to provide lifelong care to dozens of species of farm animals.”

West Place Animal Sanctuary, a private non-profit organization, hosts three public visitors weekends each year to engage the community and raise awareness about its mission. The funds raised from these events are essential for the sanctuary to continue providing care to its animal residents.

Registration for the Spring Visitors Weekend is open to all. Advance online registration is recommended at www.westplace.org/visitors-weekends. Adult tickets are available online at a discounted price of $24, while tickets purchased at the gate will be $26. Children’s tickets (ages 12 and under) are always discounted at $15. All proceeds from ticket sales will directly benefit the farm animals and wildlife at the sanctuary.

West Place Animal Sanctuary, located at 3198 Main Road in Tiverton, RI, was founded in 2007. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, it is dedicated to providing a permanent home and lifelong care to farm animals rescued from abuse, neglect, and cruelty. Situated on the picturesque “farm coast” of New England, West Place is committed to fostering a compassionate community for all animals.

