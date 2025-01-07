Dr. Charles Hall (1932-2025)

Charles Andrew Hall (Charlie), 92, of Middletown, Rhode Island, died peacefully at home on January 4, 2025. He was the husband of Patricia A. Platt to whom he was married for 32 years. Charlie was born in Providence, RI on September 21, 1932, to the late Charles and Mildred (Hunt) Hall.

Charlie was a 1954 alumnus of Wesleyan University. He graduated from Yale Medical School in 1958 and completed his internal medicine residency in the Minnesota and New York Hospital Systems. Charlie also trained at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, GA as one of the nation’s first Epidemic Intelligence Officers. As part of the national Public Health Service, one of his assignments was controlling the polio epidemic in Rhode Island in the early 1960s. He was deployed to Chapin Hospital (now part of Providence College) to help coordinate the polio vaccine program.

After residency Charlie accepted a position with Aquidneck Medical Associates and never looked back. He loved his practice, his patients, and Aquidneck Island. He devoted his medical career to ensuring the highest quality medical care and access for the Aquidneck Island community. He was on staff at Newport Hospital serving in several positions and on various committees including Infection Control, the Ethics Board, and President of the Medical Staff.

Charlie loved the ocean, sailing his boat The Beagle, fishing and tying his own flies. He was an insatiable learner, studying Chaucer and Shakespeare and taking many other classes after retirement. He loved books and classical music, particularly the opera, and was a patron of Trinity Repertory Company in Providence for decades, attending countless plays. He loved to laugh, was quite the prankster, and loved nothing more than an afternoon grilling outdoors and entertaining. He loved cooking, making a disaster of the kitchen that resulted in incredible food that he felt always “needed more garlic.” His humor and kindness will be dearly missed.

In addition to his wife, Patricia, Charlie is survived by his three daughters, Ruth M. Hall, Martha E. Hall and Susan A. Hall as well as his brother Joel D. Hall. He is predeceased by his first wife, Lorraine J. Hall and his brothers, David G. Hall, and Jonathan H. Hall.

Calling hours will be held at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport on Saturday, January 11 from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Doctors Without Borders in memory of Charles A. Hall, Jr., MD. https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org

