Middletown Couple’s Back-to-Back DUIs: Husband Busted After Allegedly Driving Drunk to Bail Out Wife

A Middletown couple was arrested for driving under the influence in separate incidents just hours apart over the weekend, Portsmouth police said.

The first arrest occurred around 12:30 a.m. Saturday when officers found Betsy Medeiros, 58, sitting in her broken-down car on Chase Road in Portsmouth. Police said Medeiros displayed signs of intoxication and failed field sobriety tests at the scene. Her blood alcohol content (BAC) was measured at .15 or greater, well above the legal limit. She was charged with DUI.

About 90 minutes later, her husband, Marc Brownell, 65, arrived at the Portsmouth Police Department to pick her up — but he, too, appeared to be under the influence, authorities said. Brownell, who had driven himself to the station, failed field sobriety tests and was arrested. He was charged with DUI and cited for refusing to submit to a chemical test.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

