Dramatic Rescue at Sea: Yacht Crew Abandons Ship 80 Miles from Newport-Bermuda Race Finish

High seas drama unfolded 80 miles off Bermuda as the crew of the Gunga Din, a Swedish Yachts 41, were forced to abandon ship due to catastrophic water ingress.

The vessel, owned by Robert Fye and Paul Cunningham, had seven crew members aboard when it began taking on water. In a stroke of luck, all seven were safely transferred to the Desna, a Tartan 37 owned by Adam Van Voorhis, which also had seven crew members aboard. The combined crew of 14 is now en route to Bermuda, expected to arrive late tonight.

The cause of the water ingress on the Gunga Din remains a mystery.

This isn’t the only sea rescue making waves. Earlier today, the crew of the Alliance, who had to abandon their ship on Sunday, arrived at the Royal Bermuda Yacht Club aboard the Ceilidh. They were greeted with cheers and hugs from family, friends, and fellow sailors.

Boats in the race undergo rigorous inspections, and sailors complete intensive safety courses to brace for offshore sailing dangers. Despite the heartbreaking loss of Gunga Din and Alliance, the key takeaway is that all sailors are safe and sound.

