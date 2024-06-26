Obituary: Michael Steven Mendell (1939-2024)

Michael Steven Mendell, 85, of Middletown, RI, passed away on June 25, 2024 following a brief illness.

Mike was born in Fall River, MA to Joseph and Elizabeth Mendell on May 17, 1939. He graduated from Durfee High School and obtained an accounting degree from Bentley College. Mike worked in manufacturing in New York City before joining an accounting firm in Middletown, where he ultimately became a partner with his brother-in-law, Joseph Dannin. Dannin & Mendell Associates served as a trusted financial and tax advisor for individuals and businesses for more than 30 years. Mike was an avid photographer, and his work was enjoyed by many in the community. He loved playing golf, spending time with family and friends, and interacting with the locals and many visitors in his hometown of Newport. He could often be found wearing one of his many signature wide-brimmed hats, making conversation with any and all who were up for a friendly chat. Mike was a spiritual man who celebrated his Judaism and was a leader in his faith community, serving as a past President of Temple Shalom. Throughout his years, he was a firm believer in Tikkun Olam, the Jewish teaching of social action to repair and improve our world. All who knew him would agree he made their world a better place simply by being a part of it.

Michael is survived by his wife of 62 years, Fran Mendell of Middletown, RI, daughter Beth Greenberg (Jeff), son David Mendell (Emily), grandchildren Eliza and Samuel Greenberg and Noah and Chase Mendell, sister Karen Dannin and many adoring nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, June 28 at Temple Shalom, 223 Valley Road, Middletown at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Beth Olam Cemetery, 181 Wyatt Road, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Temple Shalom (https://www.templeshalomrhodeisland.org/donate.html) or Village House Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (https://www.healthconceptsltd.com/village-house/).

Arrangements are by the Chevra Kadisha Association of Newport County.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

