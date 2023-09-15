Dream Home: Ocean Drive Waterfront Stunner with Private Beach & Unobstructed Water Views Lists for $8.75 Million

599 Ocean Avenue, Newport – 4 bedrooms, 5 1/2 bathrooms, 6,030 sq ft – Offered by Lila Delman Compass for $8.75 million.

‘Ocean Mist’ is a stunning coastal home with unobstructed ocean views from nearly every light filled room. Relish the sound of the ocean and deeded rights to a private sandy beach nearby in prestigious Castle Hill/Ocean Drive neighborhood.

An open-concept floor plan with a true chef’s kitchen, handmade solid wood cabinets, dining room and living room with one of three natural gas fireplaces. A second great room has a fully appointed wet bar, dining/game area, built-ins and an outdoor balcony.

Accend on a grand staircase, or a wood-paneled elevator that services all three finished floors.

The primary bedroom suite has a sitting room, two primary marble tiled baths, and a cupola ideal for meditation or exercise. Additional ensuite bedrooms/marble baths have water-facing balconies.

The bright lower level has a fourth bedroom and full bath with a large sunny flex space currently being used as an dream office space. Designed to be configured as a fantastic live-in suite, or indoor/outdoor entertaining area that opens to a travertine patio with western-facing vistas. Lovely warp-resistant 1/4 sawn ash ash maple hardwoods throughout.

A pergola-covered deck with a mahogany bar is home to an outdoor kitchen. Gorgeous landscaping, fish pond w/cascading waterfall, spa tub, outdoor shower, paver driveway with a gated entrance to a three car garage, solid construction, whole house generator, solid construction and mechanicals too numerous to mention make this statement property a joy to own.

