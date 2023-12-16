DREAM HOME: Shelter Harbor Waterfront Compound Offered For $5,950,000

90 Rossini Road | Westerly, RI | 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 3,753 sq ft. Offered by Lila Delman Compass for $5,950,000.

Welcome to “Stonehenge,” the most premiere offering in Shelter Harbor in a generation. This is the first time this coveted property has been offered for sale in over 100 years. Imagine the endless memories that have been cherished and now await a new generation of magical memories to be had. A boat house, a main house, and a sweet as can be cottage.

Shelter Harbor began as a musical colony in the beginning of the century. The incredible boat house was built circa 1914 which unequivocally offers the most extraordinary views of Quonnie Pond, the Atlantic Ocean and beyond. The masonry on the boathouse is unrivaled and is simply a work of art.

The next chapter saw the creation of the Cotswold Revival main house which maintains its architectural integrity with distinctive, unsurpassed views. The interior proffers vistas that are captured in nearly every room. The fireplace in the family room will literally take your breath away with stonework unlike any other. You will never leave the glass ensconced sunroom.

The Cottage, built in 1934, is picture-perfect. Launch your kayak or paddleboard and enjoy all that beautiful saltwater Quonnie Pond has to offer. Quonnie Pond breaches into the Atlantic for those that want to boat over to Block Island, Watch Hill or Montauk. Added to the perfection, enjoy beach privileges to Weekapaug. Conveying in its present condition, this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity awaits you to make this property into the paradise and dreams for your family.

