Expanded open-road tolling lanes available on Pell Bridge beginning November 11

The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority today announced that the open-road tolling lanes at the center of the Pell Bridge toll plaza will be expanded to two lanes in each direction beginning November 11, 2021, and the extreme outside lanes will then be closed.

“We are pleased that the transition to all-electronic tolling is complete and we are able to increase the number of open-road tolling lanes available to motorists,” said Lori Caron Silveira, Executive Director of the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority. “The formerly gated, outside lanes will be closed in each direction as construction continues, so we ask that motorists carefully follow the signage as they move through the toll plaza area.”

With all-electronic tolling:

Tolls collected through RITBA-issued E-ZPass transponders will continue to be charged at the published discounted rates. If a vehicle is not equipped with a valid transponder, the owner will receive a toll invoice in the mail for $2.00 per axle (i.e. $4.00 for a passenger vehicle) through November 30, 2021.

Effective December 1, 2021, owners of those vehicles not utilizing a valid E-ZPass transponder will receive an invoice in the mail for $3.00 per axle (i.e. $6.00 for a passenger vehicle).

To register for an E-ZPass visit www.ezpassritba.com

