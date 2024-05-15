Lane Restrictions Lifted at Newport Pell Bridge Ahead of Summer Season

The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA) announced today that construction near the Newport Pell Bridge toll plaza, which had restricted travel to one lane in each direction, has been completed. All lanes are now open in both directions, facilitating smoother travel just in time for the summer season.

Despite ongoing work in the area, RITBA confirmed that it will not impact the newly reopened travel lanes. This news comes as a relief to commuters and vacationers alike who have faced delays and congestion due to the construction.

“We are happy that this phase of the work is complete as we head into summer and welcome vacationers to Newport,” said Lori Caron Silveira, Executive Director of RITBA. “We know that this has been challenging for all, including our commuters, and we appreciate everyone’s interest and patience.”

The completion of this critical phase of construction promises to improve traffic flow and enhance the overall travel experience for those heading to and from Newport.

