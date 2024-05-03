RITBA Announces Traffic Shift and Alternating Lane Closures for Pell Bridge Ramps and Route 138 Construction Project

The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA) has initiated a significant phase in its Route 138 expansion project, announcing a barrier shift in preparation for pavement works. The project aims to enhance the roadway from the Eastern end of the Pell Bridge to the Connector Road, with scheduled milling and paving activities set to commence on Sunday night, May 5, weather permitting.

According to RITBA officials, the upcoming paving operations will affect various segments of the roadway, with Route 138 East up to Admiral Kalbfus Road, Admiral Kalbfus Road (including the roundabout), and JT Connell Highway towards Van Zandt and America’s Cup avenues among the areas slated for attention. Additionally, Route 138 West, extending back toward the Pell Bridge, will undergo paving works as part of the project.

To facilitate the construction activities, motorists should anticipate alternating lane closures during the evenings from Sunday to Thursday, spanning from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Friday morning, May 24. These closures are necessary to ensure the safety of both construction crews and commuters during the paving operations.

In addition to the paving works, RITBA outlined other essential activities scheduled for the upcoming week. Daytime maintenance of drainage swales and the installation of loam and seed sitewide will be carried out. Furthermore, attention will be given to the newly installed traffic cabinets and lighting signals, with minimal disruptions expected to traffic flow.

