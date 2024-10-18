Pell Bridge Run to Take Place this Sunday, October 20th

This Sunday, October 20, the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Foundation will host the annual Pell Bridge Run, a 4-mile charity event with all proceeds supporting local non-profits and community organizations. The run offers participants a rare chance to traverse the iconic Claiborne Pell Bridge on foot, enjoying breathtaking views of Narragansett Bay.

The event kicks off at 7:00 a.m., with roads beginning to close as early as 6:30 a.m. Motorists in the Jamestown and Newport areas should expect slight delays and detours, as local authorities work to accommodate the flow of runners. Roads will reopen once the event is complete, and organizers are advising early morning drivers to plan their routes accordingly.

For safety reasons, only registered participants will be allowed on the bridge during the event, and pedestrians who are not part of the race will be prohibited from entering any part of the course.

Road Closures:

Jamestown:

East Shore Road – Closed from 6:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. between the intersection of Conanicus Avenue and the Route 138 off-ramp.

Claiborne Pell Bridge:

Motor vehicle travel on the bridge will be reduced to a single alternating lane in both directions from 7:00 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. Vehicles over 18 feet in combined length will be restricted from heading westbound.

Newport:

JT Connell Highway and Causeway – The westbound lane will be closed from 7:10 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. between the roundabout and Farewell Street.Farewell Street – Closed from 7:15 a.m. to 8:45 a.m., affecting traffic through America’s Cup Avenue. Van Zandt Avenue – Closed at the intersection of Farewell Street.

Drivers using America’s Cup Avenue and Farewell Street should expect delays until around 9:00 a.m. as the run wraps up.

With scenic views and a community-driven purpose, the Pell Bridge Run promises to be a memorable event for all involved, while offering motorists a chance to show patience and support for a good cause.

