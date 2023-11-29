Expansive Indian Avenue Ranch Hits Market for $1,950,000

336 Indian Avenue – Portsmouth, RI | 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 4890 sq ft | offered by Lila Delman Compass for $1,950,000.

Sited on a 1/2 acre lot towards the end of Indian Avenue, this ~5100 square foot home offers both privacy and incredible capacity for entertaining.

Completely rebuilt in 2007 the home is an expansive ranch with 5 bedrooms and 4 full baths. The first level living space offers an open floor plan and features a living room, dining room with coffered ceiling, a recreation room and 4 bedrooms and 3 baths.

The second floor delivers a large secondary living room with a small kitchenette a bedroom and fill bath.

With the recent renovation all the utilities including the septic system have been updated.

