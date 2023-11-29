Obituary: Rosalyn E. Schmelzer (1922-2023)

Rosalyn E. Schmelzer, 101, of Middletown, RI passed away on November 24, 2023 at Blenheim-Newport.

Rosalyn was born in Poland to Saul Arbeit and Frieda (Kaswan) Arbeit on April 14, 1922.

She went to high school at New Eutrecht High School in Brooklyn, NY, and graduated in 1938. She worked for Kirby Insurance for twenty-six years.

Rosalyn received numerous honors and awards from Jewish organizations and was involved in Hadassah and Touro Synagogue.

Rosalyn is survived by her children Saul and daughter-in-law Paulette of Jacksonville, Florida, Matthew of Tarpon Springs, FL; grandchildren Lee (Erica ) of Davie, FL and Scott (Shannon) of Tampa, FL; great-grandchildren Ben and Jaron of Davie, FL and Avery and Lauren of Tampa, FL. She is survived by her nieces and nephews: Sharyn Singer-Tarrell of Newport, RI, Marsha Kermish of Walnut Creek, CA, Freda Singer-Stern of Westerly, RI, Ann Schuyler of Bloomington, IL, Lorna Hayling-Chana of Liverpool, England, Nathaniel Schmelzer of San Francisco, CA, Alan Hayling of London, England – and two adopted children Martin Seelig of Bellevue, WA and Meredith Sabins of North Kingstown, RI.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Schmelzer.

A graveside service was held November 27, 2023 in Beth Olam Cemetery.

