Featured Listing: Enjoy beautiful water views from this contemporary Jamestown cottage offered for $1,750,000

2 Clarkes Village Road, Jamestown – 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms – 2,860 square feet. Offered by Edge Realty for $1,750,000.

Enjoy beautiful water views of Hull’s Cove from this contemporary cottage! This property was completely renovated in 2002 and includes three spacious bedrooms, 3.5 baths, private office with water views and a second-floor deck for dining and entertaining al fresco.

This corner lot property is just a half mile from Beavertail State Park, a five minute drive from Mackerel Cove Beach, and less than 10 minutes to restaurants, shopping, marinas and more!

This home also includes a right of way easement to access the shoreline for swimming, fishing, kayaking and scuba diving!

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

