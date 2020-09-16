SCOUTING THE MATCHUPS

By Paul Perillo

When the Patriots run – Edge: Patriots

The dawn of a new era of Patriots offense was on display in the opener against Miami. While the Patriots traditional rushing totals were solid, it’s impossible to ignore the production Cam Newton provided on the ground. He carried 15 times, many of them designed, for 75 yards and a pair of touchdowns. And even though Sony Michel was largely held in check, it was clear that Josh McDaniels and Bill Belichick intend to play physical football by establishing the run early and often in 2020. That led to 42 rushing attempts and a wide edge in time of possession. Newton doesn’t figure to run that often every week but it’s fair to suggest he will be part of the ground attack more often than not. Seattle will need to account for the variety of zone reads, options and quarterback draws Newton was involved in, which will put some stress on the front four, particularly ends L.J. Collier and Benson Mayowa. The Seahawks still have a talented linebacker corps led by Bobby Wagner, K.J. Wright and Bruce Irvin as well. And Jamal Adams is a physical safety who likes to play near the line of scrimmage, which is where he spent much of his day in Atlanta in his Seahawks debut. This will come down to the guys up front, and based on the opener the Patriots appear ready for the physical challenge.

When the Patriots pass – Edge: Seahawks

Newton was quite efficient through the air in the opener, but he wasn’t asked to throw it much. He attempted just 19 passes, and most of them came on slants and shallow crossers. Assuming the Seahawks are more prepared for Newton the runner, the Patriots passing game may be asked to do more in Week 2. Julian Edelman shook off an early drop and looked like his normal self. Otherwise there wasn’t much production. N’Keal Harry caught five balls but accounted for only 39 yards, and his fumble through the end zone could have been a killer. Damiere Byrd wasn’t targeted at all, and the tight ends were an afterthought with Ryan Izzo accounting for the only catch. Perhaps some of the newcomers will become more involved as they become more acclimated with the system in the coming weeks. Newton will need to test a secondary that includes corners Shaquill Griffin and Quinton Dunbar as well as Adams and Quandre Diggs. Adams, the former Jets, likes to play closer to the line of scrimmage and can perhaps be exploited with some of the effective play-action schemes Newton used in the opener. Seattle surrendered huge numbers (450 yards) to Atlanta in the opener, but the Seahawks also were protecting a big lead throughout the second half so some of that production may be deceiving. Someone other than Edelman will need to step up.

When the Seahawks run – Edge: Patriots

The new-look front seven got off to a strong start against Miami, limiting the Dolphins rejuvenated running game to 3.2 yards per carry for the game. Byron Cowart lined up inside next to Lawrence Guy in front of linebackers Ja’Whaun Bentley and Brandon Copeland, who was a surprise starter in Week 1. That group didn’t surrender much ground up the gut, and aside from an occasional slip around the end from Myles Gaskin the run fits were solid throughout. Seattle continues to struggle trying to run the ball and that continued despite an otherwise solid day offensively in Atlanta. The Seahawks managed only 84 yards on 20 carries and most of that came from Russell Wilson. Neither Carlos Hyde nor Chris Carson averaged 4 yards per carry and Wilson was forced to carry most of the load as usual. Look for Seattle to try establish a more consistent ground attack in their home opener against a Patriots defense that struggled to stop the run in 2019.

When the Seahawks pass – Edge: Seahawks

Wilson remains one of the best in the business and he was sharp out of the gate in Atlanta. His mobility allows him to buy time behind an average offensive line, and although he will take the occasional sack he also makes many plays outside the pocket. Tyler Lockett is his most reliable receiver. The speedy slot guy can get downfield as well as move the chains, and second-year wideout D.K. Metcalf is developing into a legitimate deep threat. The offensive line of Duane Brown, Mike Iupati, Ethan Pocic (in place of injured B.J. Finney), Damien Lewis and Brandon Shell is improved, and Wilson had just four incompletions in 35 attempts against the Falcons while tossing four touchdowns. Stephon Gilmore had an up and down day in the opener, picking off a pass early but later committing a pair of costly pass interference penalties that kept drives alive. He could get Metcalf, or Belichick could opt to use the physical J.C. Jackson in that matchup. Lockett should see some bracket coverage with some combination of Jonathan Jones, Jason McCourty or Gilmore with some safety help at times. The Seahawks are deep at tight end with Greg Olsen, Will Dissly and Jacob Hollister, which should give Joejuan Williams another opportunity to show his growth in Year 2. The matchups in the secondary should be fun to watch, as should Bill Belichick’s approach to keeping Wilson in the pocket.

Special Teams – Edge: Seahawks