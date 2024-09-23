Gamecock Claims IC37 North American Title in Windy Sprint to the Finish

The 2024 IC37 North American Championship proved that sailing can sometimes be more about adaptation than endurance. What is usually a multi-day marathon turned into a high-stakes sprint, with the final results determined over just six hours of competition. Gale-force winds grounded the fleet for the first two days of the three-day event, held at New York Yacht Club Harbour Court in Newport, Rhode Island, but by Sunday, the sailors were ready to make up for lost time.

With four races packed into a single day, it was a whirlwind of starts, mark roundings, and high-speed downwind legs. The day’s conditions—shifting winds from 15 to 25 knots—kept the race committee busy adjusting courses and created ample opportunities for comebacks, as teams had to navigate both physical and tactical challenges.

Peter McClennen’s Gamecock came out on top, winning the championship by a commanding seven points. “It was really windy out there, and it was super variable,” McClennen said after the event. “We tried to minimize maneuvers and when we got the kite up, we just went as fast as we could—hitting speeds of 16, 17 knots. It was absolutely fantastic.”

McClennen’s strategy paid off, especially in the geographically tricky waters between Prudence and Hope Islands, where minimizing errors was key. His Gamecock team was fast off the line and disciplined in maintaining speed through maneuvers, a crucial advantage in the gusty conditions.

Steve Liebel’s New Wave finished second, while Hannah Swett and Ben Kinney’s MO took third, making them the top Corinthian team of the regatta. First-time IC37 skipper Patrick Shanahan impressed with a fifth-place finish in the fleet of 21 boats.

Though today’s weather allowed for racing, it remained unpredictable. “Many times we rounded out of the top five,” said McClennen, “and it was just a matter of staying connected with the puffs and going fast downwind. We had a number of new people on the boat this weekend, so we had to quickly get them up to speed.”

That teamwork was critical, especially for the Gamecock team, known for practicing in all conditions, including winds that exceed class limits. McClennen credited the squad’s preparation for their high-wind success: “You can’t get slow, ever. And this boat rewards teamwork. Our team did an awesome job keeping the boat fast at all times.”

Today’s results capped off the 2024 IC37 summer season, with Daniel Thielman’s Kuai team clinching the overall season championship. Though Kuai struggled in the final regatta, finishing seventh overall, their season consistency, including a win at the National Championship in July, secured the title.

“We had a great summer,” said Kuai bowman Jen Canestra. “Today was tough—it was all about managing shifts and good crew work. We found ourselves a little further back than we would like, but it was a great season.”

The IC37 class, developed by the New York Yacht Club to encourage amateur competition in a high-performance one-design boat, continues to grow in stature. The class’s strict rules ensure a level playing field, making crew coordination and tactical acumen paramount.

As the winds died down and boats returned to the docks at Harbour Court, the teams reflected on a season full of top-notch competition. “It’s so competitive, and the racing is really top-notch,” said Canestra. “The boats are so close together. It’s a really good class.”

For these sailors, it’s not just about the trophies—they’re building a community, one windy regatta at a time.

Final Standings

IC37 North American Championship

Newport, R.I.

Sept. 20-22, 2024

Gamecock, Peter McClennen (USA) – 8 pts New Wave, Steve Liebel (USA) – 15 pts MO, Hannah Swett & Ben Kinney (USA) – 17 pts Qubit, Chris Lewis (USA) – 21 pts Bronco, Patrick Shanahan (USA) – 28 pts

2024 IC37 Season Champion: Kuai, Daniel Thielman (USA)

Top Corinthian Boat: MO, Hannah Swett & Ben Kinney (USA)

